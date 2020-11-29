Zidane Reacts As Real Madrid Lose At Home To Alves

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has provided no explanation for their 2-1 loss at home to Alves in the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

Lucas Perez scored a penalty for Alves before Joselu doubled their lead in the second half.

Casemiro scored a consolation goal for Madrid which recorded its third game without a win.

“We played a bad game, above all at the start, and we couldn’t change it,” Zidane said.

“I’m the coach and I take the blame, as always. We have to move on from this. We have another game on Tuesday. We played really well against Inter, and today we didn’t. There are no excuses. We shouldn’t single out one player or another.

“We couldn’t change the dynamic within the game and that annoys me. Right now, consistency is the problem we have. We’ve had a lot of injuries too. We don’t look for excuses, but it’s the reality. The game we played three days ago in Milan, and then today. I don’t have an explanation.”

Madrid will be playing against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in their next two games.