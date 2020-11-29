Why I Dropped Ronaldo In Juve 1-1 Draw Against Benevento – Pirlo

Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo has said that Ronaldo needed rest which was why he dropped him in his side’s 1-1 draw against Benevento.

Both goals were scored in the first half with Alvaro Morata opening scoring before the home side equalized through Gaetano Letizia.

Speaking after the game, Pirlo said Ronaldo had to be rested after his international duty.

“He had a slight problem midweek and wanted to play in the Champions League anyway,” Pirlo told Sky Italia.

“After international duty, it was natural he’d need some rest. Ronaldo is an added value, but we must try to play our game even in his absence.”