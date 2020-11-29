We Need N81 million To Cut Grass At Abuja Stadium – Minister

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has said that N81 million is needed to cut the grass at the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Minister said this while speaking at the one-day seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) FCT chapter.

The stadium has two packages: One that covers the main bowl while the other covers facilities like basketball courts, NFF office, volleyball courts, tennis courts, squash courts.

“We approached AEPB to come see what can be done to clear the grass and weed in the stadium and they told us it will cost us N81m.

“If we tell Nigerians we used N81m which is not even available, there will be an outcry. The funds are not really there for us and that is why we are partnering with private investors to bring back the key components of our infrastructures,” Dare said.