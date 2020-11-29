Sultan Of Sokoto Hails Ooni Of Ife On Fifth Anniversary On Throne

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Muhammad Abubakar II, has hailed the Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi II on the fifth anniversary of his enthronement as the Ooni of Ife.

The Sultan who was part of the event thrown by the Ooni of Ife to mark the anniversary described him as a monarch who prides in the Yoruba culture.

He said, “The Ooni is a friend, brother and a worthy companion who has performed creditably well in accordance with the status of the Ooni within the last five years. Let me also add that he has visited Sokoto five times and I have equally visited Ife.”

“One of the unique features of the Ooni is the esteem at which he carries Yoruba culture with huge dignity, this means a lot because anyone who throws away his culture is throwing away his life. I remember when I visited Brazil, I saw Yoruba culture being displayed live, that sends a great message.”

Also present at the event is former president Olusegun Obasanjo, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, etc.