Shehu Sani Reacts To Boko Haram Killing 43 Farmers In Borno

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno.

The farmers who are believed to be into rice cultivation were killed on Saturday at Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government of Borno State.

The Boko Haram terrorists tied them before slaughtering them.

According to Shehu Sani, the incident is terrible and shows that Nigeria is bleeding.

Shehu Sani tweeted: “The reported massacre of over 40 farmers by insurgents in Borno State earlier today is condemnable.

“This is a recurring news for some, but a horrible tragedy for the children, wives and loved ones they left behind.

“Every dawn of a new day, our nation bleeds in the hands of evil.”