Prayerful Nigerians Who Fear Juju Are Mocking God – Etinosa

Actress Etinosa Idemudia has slammed Nigerians who are prayerful but still fear the power of juju.
In a social media post, Etinosa wondered why they say so much prayer but when it comes to juju, they show a sign that they do not trust in their prayers.
According to her, they are making a mockery of God.
She wrote on Instagram: “Why do Nigerians, prayerful and super religious and spiritual, fear juju so much?
“They make a whole mockery of the power of God. Almost as if they don’t believe it exists and they have the power by virtue of their salvation and faith. Shameful.
“Do your incessant prayers really mean anything to you or you just doing it as per at all at all?
“Lord let your will be done in my life forever.”
