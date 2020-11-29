Police Confirm Bomb Attempt On Church Attended By Wike’s Father

The Police in Rivers State have confirmed an attempt to blow the church attended by Elder Wike, the father of the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Some suspected hoodlums attacked the church on Saturday night with dynamites which damaged the church building.

This was confirmed via a message by SP Nnamdi Omoni via a message to Daily Post.

The church, Christain Universal Church International at #25, Azikiwe Street Mile 3-Diobu, Port Harcourt, was first attacked last month when EndSARS hoodlums pelted stones at it.

Saturday’s attempt to bomb it will be the second attack in the space of weeks.

Anti-bomb squad has been deployed to the scene of the incident, according to SP Omoni.

“I can confirm the attack on the Church and three suspects arrested in connection with the attack. They are helping us in our Investigation.

“The Church has been swept by the Bomb Department. More details will follow later,” the message read.