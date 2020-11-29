I See Nothing Wrong With Waist Trainers – Kehinde Bankole

Actress Kehinde Bankole has said that she doesn’t see anything wrong with women who wear waist trainers.

She said, “With the lifestyle of women these days, there is hardly time to get the perfect shape from working out in the gym, so if people use waist trainers to save time and to get the perfect aesthetic in a dress. I think it is fine. Husband and wife can even be visiting the gym together. The man can be a part of her day and support her in that direction to get the body he would want for her,” she told The Punch.

Despite the struggles of year 2020, Bankole has managed to feature in some movies including Mama Drama, Dear Affy, The New Normal, Abeke and Finding Hubby, she revealed how she dealt with the pandemic that crippled the world.

Kehinde Bankole noted that the pandemic ‘forced’ filmmakers to explore innovative ways of pushing their craft.

She added, “It has been excellent and we are thankful to God for the opportunities coming our way. Despite of what is going on, the entertainment industry has been able to look for new ways to sort distribution issues and expose film materials. It is forcing us to explore other options of showing our work out there and the result has been good.”