I Don’t Believe In Sleeping Around – Actress Destiny Etiko

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has said that she does not believe in sleeping around for money which is why she is not bother about marrying a rich man.

According to the curvy actress, she’s ready to settle down with a man as long as he’s supportive.

Destiny Etiko told Sunday Scoop, “I know some men are scared of successful women but my man cannot be scared of me. I am not looking for a billionaire or someone that has a lot of money. I am hard-working and would surely support whoever I am getting married to. I don’t believe in sleeping around to make money but a lot of people misunderstand me because of my physique. My work pays me very well. Some people who are not even close to me want to do me favours, so what is the essence of sleeping around. If God gives me a man that is moderately rich and I love him, I would go ahead with the marriage. I am in a relationship and I am comfortable with my man.

“I cannot marry a man that does not appreciate me or support my career. He would have to look for someone else because it cannot work. Although as a married woman, there may be some roles I would not be able to act anymore. Once a man is supportive, I don’t need a billionaire. I am not a money conscious person and would not cheat on my man. It is very important to marry a man that one loves. Why would a man be intimidated by a woman’s success? Any man that does that is not worthy to be called a man. When a woman does legitimate businesses, the man would need to support her. Any man that does not support a hard-working woman is less of a man and I cannot entertain such a person. When we are ready to get married, the whole world will know my man. It cannot be hidden.”