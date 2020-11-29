Ganduje’s Aide, Tanko Yankassai, Slams North Over Insecurity

Tanko Yankassai, an aide to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has criticized the North over the state of insecurity in the region.

Yankassai expressed his displeasure after news broke out that 43 rice farmers were slaughtered on Saturday by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

According to him, the North is waiting for when every household will be plagued before rising up to defend themselves.

He tweeted, “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihirrajiun! 43 innocent souls lost for no reason, 43 families thrown into more darkness, 43 less farmers that will feed the nation, 43 new victims that have died in vain. 43 blood in the hands of those that are supposed to protect them.

“I blame arewa for tolerating this level of insecurity. By the time each and every household, in each and every state is engulfed in it, perhaps then we will wake up and defend ourselves against this barbaric attacks & kidnappings. Clearly, no end in sight. #ZabarmariMassacre

“To even speak with one voice on the insecurity in the North is a challenge. We are not ready yet. #SecureNorth.”