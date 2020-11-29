Exhibition Match Between Tyson, Roy Jones Jr Ends In Draw

Mike Tyson was denied a victorious return to the sport as his one-sided exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr was scored a draw in Los Angeles.
The 54-year-old Tyson has made a comeback, 15 years after entering retirement, for an exhibition bout with the 51-year-old Jones Jr. The former world heavyweight champion exceeded expectations with a lively display that failed to receive recognition on two of the scorecards.
An unofficial WBC panel of judges was made up of three former fighters and Tyson received a score of 79-73 from Christy Martin. Vinny Paz favoured Jones Jr with a wide tally of 80-76, while Chad Dawson scored it 76-76 to seal a draw after eight two-minute rounds.
“I’m good with it. I entertained the crowd. The crowd was happy it,” Tyson told BT Sport Box Office.
But Jones Jr admitted: “I don’t do draws man, but I understand why they say certain things are buckets lists, because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it doesn’t matter. Everything hurts.
“For me, I thought I did enough boxing on the outside, but I’m cool with the draw. We might have to do it again.” (PM News)
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.