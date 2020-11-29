EndSARS: Why We Demolished 1,700 Shops In Fagba – Lagos State

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit (Taskforce) have given reasons why 1,700 shops and shanties were demolished in Fagba area.

According to the Agency’s Head, Public Affairs Unit, Adebayo Taofiq, the move was informed by reports of criminal activities in the locality fueled by the EndSARS protests.

Occupants of the illegal structures were served a 7-day removal order by the state as revealed in a statement issued by the chairman of the agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi.

“This is necessitated based on a series of complaints about criminal activities around Fagba, Agege,” the statement read.

“These illegal shanties and containerised shops are occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who terrorise innocent citizens around Fagba, Iju-Ishaga and Pen-Cinema area, dispossessing them of their valuables.

“Investigations conducted also revealed that these miscreants and hoodlums were responsible for the destruction of public properties and looting of shops after the recent ‘EndSARS’ protest around Agege.

“It is an eyesore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking and selling Indian hemp including prostitution by under-age boys and girls around Fagba railway lines,” he added.

The state urged the citizens to ensure they report the activities of hoodlums and criminals that can endanger they peace enjoyed.