Drunk Policeman In Viral Video Arrested By FCT Command

The FCT Police Command has identified, arrested and taken into custody the Police Inspector shown in the ‘Drunk Policeman’ viral video.
This was confirmed in a statement issued by ASP Yusuf Mariam, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT Police Command, Abuja.
The statement said, “Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma has ordered that the Police officer be subjected to psychological and medical evaluation, preparatory to the commencement of disciplinary actions against him.
“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to unequivocally state that the behaviour portrayed by the Policeman in the video does not depict the standard discipline of the Nigeria Police Force.
“While urging residents to remain calm, the Command wishes to reiterate its unflinching commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.