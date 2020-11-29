Buhari Condemns Killing Of 43 Rice Farmers By Boko Haram

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

The rice farmers who worked in Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government area of Borno, were tied before their throats were slaughtered by the terrorists.

Reacting to the killing, Buhari described it as insane. He said that the entire nation is hurt by the action of Boko Haram.

The president promised to provide support to the army in the fight against Boko Haram.

”I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” he said.