Atiku Calls For Security Rejig As Boko Haram Slaughters 43 Farmers

Following the slaughtering of 43 farmers by Boko Haram, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that it’s time to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture.

The rice farmers who worked in Zabarmari, in Jere Local Government area of Borno, were tied before their throats were slaughtered by the terrorists.

Reacting to the news, Atiku took to Twitter saying, “Heartbreaking. Words fail me. The lives of our citizens should be worth much more than this. The rejig of the nation’s security architecture is long overdue.

“May their souls rest in peace and may their families be comforted,” he added.

On his own part, President Muhammadu Buhari described the killing as insane. He said that the entire nation is hurt by the action of Boko Haram.

The president promised to provide support to the army in the fight against Boko Haram.

”I condemn the killing of our hardworking farmers by terrorists in Borno State. The entire country is hurt by these senseless killings.

“My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls Rest In Peace,” he said.