Arrest Me With Proof That I Want To Instigate Violence – Senator Egwu

“They should investigate and arrest me if it’s proven that I discussed with anyone or attended a meeting where the issue of instigating violence in the State was discussed.
“I’m speaking for myself, and if it can’t be proven that I discussed or attended such a meeting, they cannot do anything to me,” Egwu said.
“The governor, as the chief security officer of the State, should seek the full details of the report from his informant, and he knows what to do subsequently.
“I have been a governor of Ebonyi and wonder why I should connive with people to cause violence in a state I’ve governed.
“I do not have such character and anyone who has evidence against me on such issues should prove it,” Egwu said.
He said that Ebonyi will continue to be the peaceful state it has always been regardless of the governor’s defection.
“Anyone is free to move to a party of his/her choice, and it’s not a crime that we belong to different parties.
“The governor should feel free to confront any of us when he hears and sees anything to sort such issues.
“He’s the state governor, and anyone he seeks an audience with will answer him,” he added.
