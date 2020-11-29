Arrest Me With Proof That I Want To Instigate Violence – Senator Egwu

Senator Sam Egwu of Ebonyi North has said that he should be arrested by security operatives if there’s proof that he’s planning on instigating violence in the state.

He said this in reaction to an allegation by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State that some top politicians are planning to cause violence in the state.

Egwu who was quoted by NAN said that the allegation needs to be investigated thoroughly.

“They should investigate and arrest me if it’s proven that I discussed with anyone or attended a meeting where the issue of instigating violence in the State was discussed. “I’m speaking for myself, and if it can’t be proven that I discussed or attended such a meeting, they cannot do anything to me,” Egwu said.

Egwu said that he was never a violent person before venturing into politics and he’s not planning on changing.

“The governor, as the chief security officer of the State, should seek the full details of the report from his informant, and he knows what to do subsequently.

“I have been a governor of Ebonyi and wonder why I should connive with people to cause violence in a state I’ve governed.

“I do not have such character and anyone who has evidence against me on such issues should prove it,” Egwu said.

He said that Ebonyi will continue to be the peaceful state it has always been regardless of the governor’s defection.

“Anyone is free to move to a party of his/her choice, and it’s not a crime that we belong to different parties.

“The governor should feel free to confront any of us when he hears and sees anything to sort such issues.

“He’s the state governor, and anyone he seeks an audience with will answer him,” he added.