2023 Presidency: Yahaya Bello Under Pressure To Run, Says Commissioner

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has said that there are calls for Governor Yahaya Bello to run for Presidency in 2023.

Fanwo shared a campaign poster which urges Nigerians to see Yahaya Bello as a presidential material for 2023.

His tweet read: “He wants a great Nigeria. Nigerians want a great Nigeria. He has done it in Kogi State. So we know the deafening calls will bring about a defining moment for our nation. We are THINKING NIGERIA.

“Kogi thought it was impossible until GYB is doing it. Nigeria will think it is impossible until it is done by PYB. We know nothing is impossible for our Lion hearts,” Fanwo added.

“The people are calling on him to run for president but he has not come out clearly to tell us whether he is accepting that clarion call or not,” he told TheCable over the phone.

“All over the six zones, we are having a lot of people calling on him to come and run. If you look at the people calling on him, it cuts across all parties and is not just an APC thing.

“He is a unifier. He is very capable and qualified, he perfectly fits into that bracket of what Nigeria wants.”

Bello, who is currently serving his second tenure in office, became one of Nigeria’s youngest governors at the age of 40 in 2015.

“He has shown that the youth can provide quality leadership in Nigeria,” Fanwo said, citing what he said are some of the governor’s biggest achievements so far in Kogi.