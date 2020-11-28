You Don’t Know Your Tribe, Biafra Group Tells Wike

The Biafra Nations League, BNL, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is a man who doesn’t know his tribe.

The group said this in reaction to a claim by Wike that some people are trying to rename Rivers State.

BNL also said that Wike has no other agenda other than talking about the activitie of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by the Deputy National Leader of BNL and Head of Operations, BBS Media, Ebuta Akor Takon.

It reads partly: “Niger Delta region of today includes Imo and Abia and they joined region same day Edo, Ondo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States were included.

“We were never part of Niger Delta, it is an Ijaw region by geographical definition, it was Obasanjo that created this confusion when he added other areas as part of the region.

“If Wike said he has found a new ethnic group, and that he is not from Igbo because they told him that Ikwere is from Benin, it’s fine.

“But then, he shouldn’t forget that Late Oba of Benin rejected the claim, saying that the Benin Kingdom does not have any record showing that Ikwere migrated from Benin. They do not speak related language or practice the same culture.

“So you can see he doesn’t know anything, and he is a Governor. He merely relied on what some of the elders in Rivers State told him, and these were the same elders that looted Igbo property during the war.

“Being a Niger Deltan does not call for ethnic denial, everyone in Nigeria knows Wike is an Igbo man who is ignorant of that, he also does not know the meaning of his names. A full-fledged man like him does not know his ethnicity, it’s a shame.”