Wife Of Ondo Chief Of State Rescued From Kindappers By Amotekun

The Amotekun security outfit has rescued the wife of the Ondo State Chief of State, Olugbenga Ale, from the hands of kidnappers.

Mrs. Ale was kidnapped on Thursday at Owena in Idanre council area of the state.

She was on her to Akure from Lagos when gunmen stopped her vehicle and took her into the forest.

Her rescue was confirmed by the commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye.

Adeleye who spoke to newsmen promised to give a proper press briefing on the effort of the corps in securing her release.

A source in the corps said, “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has secured her freedom and on her way to Akure. “She was released without paying the ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters.