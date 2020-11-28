Six Persons Killed In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

Six persons have been confirmed dead while one other sustained injuries in an accident involving a truck and a Honda pilot jeep around Ogere, on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The public relations officer of the Ogun state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) unit, Babatunde Akinbiyi, and officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state confirmed the incident.

According to them, the incident which occurred around 7 am on Saturday was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control on the part of the jeep driver.

Reports have it that eight male adults and one female adult were involved in the accident, while five males and one female lost their lives in the accident.

It was gathered that the Honda pilot marked LSR 525 FY was on excessive speed, lost control, and rammed into the moving truck with registration number KRV 716 ZV.

The injured victim is said to have been taken to Idera, a private hospital in Ogere for medical attention, while the deceased were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

Traffic officials advised motorists and other road users to drive cautiously, obey traffic rules and regulations and also avoid dangerous driving, and wrongful overtaking at all times. (Channels TV)