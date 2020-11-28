Osimhen To Return For Napoli On Novem,ber 29 – Agent

Victor Osimhen’s agent, William D’Avila, expects the Nigeria international to be involved in some capacity when Napoli take on AS Roma in the Serie A on November 29.

The striker missed Napoli’s home loss to AC Milan last weekend due to an injury he picked up during the crazy 4-4 draw with Sierra Leone 12 days ago, and is not in the reckoning to face Rijeka in the Europa League, today, despite serving out a one-game ban.

D’Avila expects his client to return to full training in the coming days before the visit of an in-form Roma side that have not lost since the opening day at Hellas Verona.

Speaking to Radio Kiss Kiss via Tuttosport, D’Avila said: “The boy is very well, we hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as possible: in a few days, we will see him train again with rest of the team.

“His adaptation phase is over, sorry for the injury that stopped him in a delicate period of the season.”

He added: “I hope that with the Giallorossi Victor can, at least, be on the bench. If he doesn’t hurt, he can do it – more than 20 goals this season!”

In eight appearances across all competitions for Napoli, so far, this season, the most expensive African-born player in history has scored two goals.