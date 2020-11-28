Nobody Can Rename Rivers State – Governor Wike

Following the recent crack down on IPOB members and their activities, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said that nobody can rename the state

Wike said this when he played host to the Tiv people who were led by Caleb Yashi under the aegis of Mdzough U. Tiv.

The governor said that the Tiv people have been very peaceful in the state despite being a warrior people.

He said, “Rivers State is a place that is very accommodating. We accept everybody to stay with us peacefully. It is only those who want to rename Rivers State that I have said, I will not agree.

“Nobody can rename Rivers State. As per living peacefully, we have good relationship with all ethnic nationalities that live in Rivers State.”