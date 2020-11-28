La Liga: Barcelona To Slash Salaries Of Messi, Griezman, Others

Barcelona has announced that it will cut the salaries of the players by €122million in the course of the next three years.

The decision was reached by the club following an agreement with the players including the manager, Ronald Koeman.

This is as a result of La Liga enforcing a lower salary cap upon them last week.

La Liga President, Javier Tebas made the decision to curb excessive spending as fans are yet to return to stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, the parties have reached an agreement in principle that allows an adjustment to salaries for the current season,” the club confirmed Friday in a statement.

“[This is] for an amount of €122million [in] fixed remuneration, which is added to the deferral for three years of variable remuneration from this season [onward], budgeted at an approximate figure of €50million.”