Just-In: ASUU Agrees To Call Off Eight Months Old Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has on Friday agreed to call off its eight months old strike which has kept tertiary institutions in the country shut.

ASUU reached the decision after a meeting with the Federal Government that lasted for hours on Friday.

Present at the meeting which held in Abuja is the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, ASUU chairman Professor Biodun Ogunyemi and other stakeholders.

Ngige revealed that the Federal Government has agreed to increase the payment to the union to N70 billion.

This come a week after the Federal Government exempted ASUU from the controversial Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.