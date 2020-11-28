Goodluck Jonathan Is Working For Buhari Govt – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that ex-president Goodluck Jonathan is working for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This was disclosed by the APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“Goodluck Jonathan has been working for this government,” Mr Nabena said. “He has been going to all African countries. If he is not a progressive person, he won’t have been working for this government. So the PDP should also know that.”

PDP spokesman, Diran Odeyemi who also appeared on the show disagreed with the APC on claims that PDP members will soon defect to their party

Odeyemi said that the defection that will take place will be APC members moving to the PDP.

“Many APC Governors are talking to us,” Mr Odeyemi said. “Perhaps Nigerians have not seen the end of these activities. More Governors from APC are coming to join us. And I’m saying it with all emphasis.

“The question we have to ask ourselves is, what has been the achievements of APC now, that will now warrant people to join them, if not for selfish reasons? Nigeria knows which party to vote for in 2023 and that’s what we rely on.”