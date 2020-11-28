Former Super Eagles Player Blames Rohr For Drop In FIFA Ranking

Former Super Eagles player, Jonathan Akpoborie has blamed coach Gernot Rohr for the team’s recent slide in FIFA ranking.

The Super Eagles who are now ranked as Africa’s fourth-best dropped three places from their position in October.

According to Akpoborie, this is as a result of Rohr’s failure to maintain a winning streak.

“I am not too surprised that the Super Eagles dropped in the latest FIFA rankings going by their poor dismal performance against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

“The first leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium really exposed the tactical know-how of the manager after the team squandered a four-goal lead to draw 4-4.

“How best can you explain his technical knowledge of the game? I really want to blame him for the team’s latest ranking,” Akpoborie told the Pledge.