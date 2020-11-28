FG Demands Apology From British Govt Over Claim On Gowon

The Federal Government has demanded an apology from the British Government over a comment by a parliamentarian on former leader Yakubu Gowon.

MP Tom Tungendhat had alleged that Gowon carted away half of the Central Bank to London when he was ousted as Head of State.

He said this during a debate by the parliament on sanctions on Nigeria over the EndSARS protests.

The parliamentarian said, “What we are seeing in Nigeria today is part of that story. It is a tragedy we are all witnessing because we see things falling apart.

“The problem this time is not foreign pressure known as colonialism. The pressure instead is corruption and violence and attempts at control (of power).

“We need to call out the corruption, we need to use the powers that we have in this country to stop those who are profiting from the wealth of that great nation and hiding it here.

“Now some people will remember when general Gowon left Nigeria, he took half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.

“We know today, even now in this great city of ours, there are sadly some people who have taken the wealth of Nigerian people and hidden their ill-gotten gains here,” he opined.

Ferdinand Nwonye, the spokesman of the ministry of foreign affairs, stated that Tungendhat provided no proof to back his claim up.

He demanded an apology from the British Government over the claim made by the lawmaker.

The federal government also consulted with Charlotte Pierre, head of Africa Department of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, who “expressed strong reservations on the comment of the Parliamentarian”.

The statement quoted Pierre as saying “the said comment of the MP does not reflect the views of Her Majesty’s Government and the British Government has no mechanism for controlling the actions and speeches of members of the Parliament.”

It added that she urged Nigeria to “discountenance the said comment of the MP, as Her Majesty’s Government has nothing to do with it”.