Chelsea Vs Tottenham: I Faced More Pressure Than Lampard At Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has said that he was under more pressure while he was at Chelsea than what the current manager, Frank Lampard, is facing now.

Mourinho said this ahead of his side’s clash with Chelsea in the English Premier League.

The Portuguese won three Premier League titles in two different stints at the London club with Lampard as a player under him.

Lampard now manages the club with the hope of winning his first title.

“When you are favourites, you know why you are favourites. And you have to accept that and deal with that kind of pressure and responsibility.

“I was at clubs which were, let’s say, champions in the market because of their powerful investments. I had to deal with that pressure. So now it’s not for me to deal with that pressure. It’s for others to deal with that pressure. That’s not for us,” Mourinho said.