ASUU Denies Agreeing To Call Off Strike After FG Meeting

The Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, has denied agreeing to end its eight months old strike action which has kept tertiary institutions shut.

ASUU is said to have reached the decision after a meeting with the Federal Government that lasted for hours on Friday.

Present at the meeting which held in Abuja is the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, ASUU chairman Professor Biodun Ogunyemi and other stakeholders.

Ngige revealed that the Federal Government has agreed to increase the payment to the union to N70 billion.

However, ASUU Chairman, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi has now denied any knowledge of an agreement to call off the strike.

Ogunyemi, said: ” I am not aware of that. All I know is that we had a meeting and we are going to report to our members. But I don’t know about suspension of strike.”