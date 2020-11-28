APC Defended Me When PDP Berated Me Over Gold – Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zmafara State has thanked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for defending him over the mining of gold in the state.

Matawalle said that while the APC defended him, his colleagues in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, berated him

He commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for defecting to the APC and described his decision to be as a result of “bad blood in the present Peoples Democratic Party”.

The governor said this in a statement issued by his spokesman, Zailani Bappa.

“I would rather commend Umahi for his bold decision rather than condemn him because everyone feels welcome only in a house where he feels comfortable.

“If this trend of generating bad blood amongst us continues unabated, our great party will increasingly be on the receiving end as we move towards the year 2023.

“I am having a very bad experience of recent from some of my PDP governor colleagues which I still find very puzzling. For instance, the South-South Governors accusing me in the media are PDP Governors and they are the same people who brewed controversy over the so-called Zamfara Gold, premised on deliberate misinformation and outright lies.

“Surprisingly, it is the APC Federal Government which has all the correct records on the gold mining issue that came out to defend me in this saga. As PDP colleagues, I expected the Governors to contact me first and find out my own side of the story before unleashing their venom in the media.

“As the brouhaha lasted, I commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, for being supportive of our efforts to organise the economic sector in the state to avoid using the mineral deposits to promote insecurity in our dear state.”