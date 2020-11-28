Ali Ndume Regains Freedom From Prison After Five Days

Senator Ali Ndume has regained his freedom from the prison where he was held on the orders of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Ndume was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Center after Abdulrasheed Maina whom he stood as surety for failed to show up in court.

The Senator who spent five days in prison revealed that Maina’s family and three sitting governors pleaded with him to be hi shorty.

He said: “As a senator serving him (Maina), his family, wife, mother, and uncle appealed to me to stand as a surety.

“I went to prison to confirm for myself whether he was actually sick and the prison officers told me that he was actually sick and appealed to me to be his surety so that he could have access to medical attention.

“Orji Kalu when he was in prison then, Joshua Dariye, former Governor of Taraba, Rev. Jolly Nyame, all appealed to me in the prison to assist him.

“It took me eight months my lord to take that decision. In fact, I have to be given an indemnity by his uncle; signed by me, him, and a lawyer that Maina would always be in court.

“This is one of the professional hazards we face as lawmakers, representing the good, the bad, and the ugly.

“If I was not a serving senator, I wouldn’t have a course to stand as surety,” Ndume added.