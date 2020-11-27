Wizkid Issues Threat To UK Rapper, Tinie Tempah, Over Debt

Popular singer, Wizkid has called out Tinie Tempah and Dumi Odurota of Disturbing London management over an apparent debt.

The singer took to social media to warn the duo whom he was once affiliated with in London.

Giving them 24 hours to pay up the debt, Wizkid said that he’s certain he will find them.

His post read: “Looking for these two criminals ‘Tinie and Dumi. P**sy boy I’m coming for you.

“I know y’all still f*ckinh each other. I go catch you. You’ve got 24hours to pay up.”

Meanwhile, Wizkid just released a new album titled Made in Lagos which features local and international acts.