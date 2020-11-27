We Have Met Demands Of #EndSARS Protesters – FG

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has said that the Federal Government has met the five demands of the EndSARS protesters.

Lai Mohammed said this at a meeting he had with the members of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria, BON.

The Minister said that the government has been considerate in handling the demands of the protesters

He said, “As you can see, ladies and gentlemen we met the five demands.

“Some, like disbandment of SARS, were met immediately while we kick-started the process of meeting others that cannot be done with an immediate pronouncement.

“Despite this, the protest continued, and the demands kept expanding, until the protest was hijacked, leading to unprecedented violence characterized by killings, maiming, arson, looting etc.”

”The Federal Government was not only responsive but was also very responsible in its handling of the demands of the End SARS protesters” He claimed.