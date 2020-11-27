Trump Reveals What Biden Must Do To Enter White House

US President Donald Trump as said that Joe Biden must prove how he got 80 million votes before he can enter the White House.
Biden currently leads Trump with 306 to 232 electoral votes.
However, Trump who has since been describing the election as fraud said that massive voter fraud occured in some states.
“Biden can only enter the White House as President if he can prove that his ridiculous “80,000,000 votes” were not fraudulently or illegally obtained. When you see what happened in Detroit, Atlanta, Philadelphia & Milwaukee, massive voter fraud, he’s got a big unsolvable problem!,” he said.
When asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory, Trump said, “Certainly I will. And you know that.”
But “if they do, they made a mistake,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”
