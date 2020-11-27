Northern Elders Call For Fashola To Resign Or Be Sacked

A member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Rufai Mukhtar Danmaje, has called for the resignation of Babatunde Fashola as the Minister of Works and Housing.

Danmaje called for the Minister’s resignation on ground that he failed to complete a single project in the North since attaining office.

He said that if Fashola refuses to resign, President Muhammadu Buhari should not hesitate to sack him.

He said, “For example look at the issue of Mambila Hydro Power project. Over time the Minister has been deceiving the President and indeed Nigerians that works have reached high percentage but only for a committee to now expose that there is nothing on ground there”.

He said that Fashola should be fired or honourably resign over the issue of Mambila Hydro.

He said, “if people like Fashola continue to talk about rotational Presidency back to the South, they might provoke us to reject voting for anybody from that region because we consider him a failure and nothing more.

“You could see that no single road project is been completed under Fashola in the entire Northern Nigeria even the darling Kano, Kaduna, Abuja road he is saying can’t be completed till after their tenure, so what are we saying?”

Concerning insecurity in the north, Damaje blamed it on the lack of leadership and tentative roadmap for survival in the region.

“We fall into the trap of insecurity for many reasons, one of which was because of lack of leadership in the region and indeed lack of tentative roadmap for its survival and indeed negligence of the traditional institution which earlier on were our mirrors.”