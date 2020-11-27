Majid Michell Explains How Sex Crashes Marriage

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michell has said that the reason why marriages don’t last is because people placed too much emphasis on sex during courtship.

He said that when all one can think about during a first date is sex, the marriage that is produced from such a date usually crashes.

He wrote: “interviewer: So Majid why do you think relationships and even marriages don’t last? Majid: well, if you are going out on a first date and all you are thinking about is sex, therein lies the problem. People don’t know how to have a relationship outside of just a sexual relationship. they don’t know how to talk to a person, they don’t know how to be friends. and this is the reason a lot of relationships and marriages are breaking down.”