Iran Accuses Israel Of Assassinating Nuclear Scientist, Fakhrizadeh

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message has accused Israel of being involved in the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

“Iran calls on int’l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” he added.

The same accusation was made by Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

He not only accused the ‘Zionist regime’, he promised hard revenge is awaiting murderers of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Baqeri said once again the cowardly blind terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance and the filthy Zionist regime of Israel in a savage act martyred one of the managers in science, research and defense field.

Baqeri said the assassination of Fakhrizadeh was a bitter and a heavy blow to defense system of Iran.

Fakhrizadeh, styled as Head of Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, was killed near Tehran on Friday.

Iranian news agency, IRNA reported that during the attack, the security team protecting him were also injured.

They have been hospitalised.

Earlier in a statement, Zarif condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian nation, Defense Ministry officials and the bereaved family of Fakhrizadeh over sad occasion. (PM News)