I’m Not Very Close With Chelsea Owner, Roman Abramovic – Lampard

Chelsea manager, Frank Lampard has said that his relationship with club owner Roman Abramovic is “very straight” and not very close.

In an interview with The Athletic, Lampard revealed that his return to the club as manage was effected by the club’s director, Marina Granovskaia.

“When I came back to the club, no; it was Marina (Granovskaia, the director), who contacted Derby and then myself to make that happen.

“I saw Roman on pre-season last year and it was big smiles and not cuddles but welcomes and handshakes.

‘From then, I haven’t had a close, close relationship with him, albeit I report back my thoughts on games, on where I see us and where I see us moving forward consistently through Marina and I’m very happy with that,” Lampard said.