I Will Leave The White House If Biden Wins Electoral College – Trump

President Donald Trump has said that he would leave the White House if Joe Biden is officially declared the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election.

Trump said this at his first question session with journalists since the November 3 election.

When asked if he would leave the White House if the Electoral College confirmed Biden’s victory, Trump said, “Certainly I will. And you know that.”

But “if they do, they made a mistake,” he said, adding, “It’s going to be a very hard thing to concede.”

Biden currently leads Trump with 306 to 232 electoral votes.

However, Trump has in multiple times alleged that the election was stolen from him and that it is a fraud.