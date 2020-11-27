Hisbah Bans Radio Station From Using Back Friday Term

The Kano State Hisbah Board has banned a radio station from using the term Black Friday during its broadcasts.

Black Friday is a popular term used to described the Friday following Thanksgiving in the US and associated with the sale of products at great discounts.

In a letter signed by Principal Executive Officer II, Abubakar Ali, on behalf of the Commander-General, Hisbah, Cool FM 96.9 are told not to use the term on air.

The letter titled, ‘Letter of Introduction’ reads in part, “I am directed to write and notify you that the office is in receipt of a complaint for the conduct of ‘Black Friday Sales’ on November 27, 2020.

“Accordingly, we wish to express our concern on the tagging of Friday as ‘Black Friday’ and further inform you that the majority of the inhabitants of Kano State are Muslims that consider Friday as a holy day.

“In view of the foregoing, you are requested to stop calling the day ‘Black Friday’ with immediate effect and note that the Hisbah Corps will be around for surveillance purposes with a view to avoiding occurrence of any immoral activities as well as maintaining peace, harmony and stability in the state.”

Hisbah is a religious force in the north seeking to enforce Shari’a Law.