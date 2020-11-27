Grammy Awards: Music Is Not About Winning Awards – Femi Kuti

With the 63rd Grammy Awards around the corner, Afrobeat musician Femi Kuti has said that music isn’t about winning awards.

The son of the late Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti said that his father and also Raggae legend Bob Marley never won any award.

“Music really isn’t about awards though. Fela never won or was never nominated. I don’t think Bob Marley was too.

“Music is about spreading love, giving people the will to go through the hard times in live, etc and inspiration. Music must bring comfort too,” he tweeted.

Femi Kuti later clarified that the tweet was directed to no one but himself who has been nominated several times by the organizers.

“This tweet on Grammys was concerning me saying I have four nominations. And all I’m saying is that it’s not the objective.

“Many GREAT musicians have never been nominated doesn’t mean they are not GREAT. I wasn’t referring to anyone but myself, some have chosen to abuse, or drag others. Pity,” he said.