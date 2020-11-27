Flying Eagles: Nigeria Release 20-man Squad For WAFU Cup

Flying Eagles coach, Isa Ladan Bosso has named his 20-man squad who will represent Nigeria St the WAFU Cup.

The list was released on social media by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF.

The tournament will be taking place in Porto Novo, Benin Republic, from December 5 to 20, 2020.

See the list below.

Goalkeepers: John Amah (Box2Box FC), Chibueze Lambert (Abia Warriors), Kolawole Oladipo (Crown FC).

Defenders: Temitayo Ereku (Brookhouse Academy), Charles Etim (Blessed Stars), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Moses Solomon (Calabar Rovers), Isaiah Ejeh (Kwara United), Jimmy Abdul (MFM).

Midfielders: Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lions), Muhammad Abdallah (Nasarawa United), Azeez Oseni (36 Lions).

Attackers: Chisom Orji (Collins Edwin), Wisdom Ubani (Giant Brillas), Farayola Olawale (Kwara United), Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi (Giant Brillas), Nenrot Silas (Plateau United), Peter Olawale (Hapoel Ranana, Israel).