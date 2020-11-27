Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has hailed the Sultan of Sokoto after the monarch described the birth as the worst place to live in in Nigeria.

The sultan, Sa’ad Muhammad II said this in reaction to the rising state if insecurity in the region.

“The north is the worst place to be in this country because bandits go about in the villages with their AK47 and nobody talks to them. They stop at the markets and buy things and even collect change with their weapons”, he said.

Reacting to the statement, Femi Fani-Kayode said, “Deeply courageous of His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto to speak truth in this way. This is a matter of life & death & we must not play politics with it. May God help our leaders from all over our country & across party lines to restore law & order & establish peace in Nigeria.”