EndSARS: CNN Clarifies Tweet Which Says 38 People Died At Lekki Toll Gate

Cable News Network, CNN, has clarified a tweet in which it said that 38 people were killed during the EndSARS protests at Lekki toll gate in Lagos.

The news Network had tweeted on October 23 that the 38 people died after the Nigerian Army opened fire on protesters.

“At least 38 people were killed in Nigeria on Tuesday when the military opened fire on peaceful protesters But the President failed to address the carnage during his speech on Thursday, drawing criticism from protesters who accuse him of failing to show empathy & unify the nation,” the tweet read.

This forced the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, to demand proof from CNN on the claim of casualty which they said happened on October 20.

This was after CNN issued an investigative documentary in which it showed only one victim instead of the 38 it claimed died.

CNN has now come out to clear the air on the tweet of October 23.

“Clarification: This tweet from October 23 did not attribute the death toll from protests in Nigeria to Amnesty International. The tweet also did not make it clear that the death toll was for protests across the country,” it said.