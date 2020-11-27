BREAKING: Gunmen Kidnap Wife Of Akeredolu’s Chief Of Staff

The wife of Chief Olugbenga Ale, the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State Governor, has been kidnapped by suspected gunmen.

Mrs Ale was kidnapped on Thursday at Owena in Idanre council area of the state.

She was on her to Akure from Lagos when the gunmen stopped her vehicle and took her into the forest.

This was confirmed by a top government official who said, “it is true that the woman was abducted at Owena along Ondo Road.

“The case has been reported to the security agencies especially the Amotekun and army to comb everywhere and we are expecting a feedback soon.”

“The governor is aware of the incident already and has also visited the house of the Chief of Staff at Alagbaka with plans to ensure the safe release of the woman.

Meanwhile, the state police command spokesperson, Tee Leo lkoro, has told newsmen tht he’s not aware of the kidnap.

This comes barely 24 hours after a monarch, the Olufon of Ifon was kidnapped in Ondo State.