Akeredolu Reacts To Death Of Ondo Monarch, Olufon Of Ifon

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has reacted to the killing of the Olufon of Ifon, Oba Israel Adeusi, which happened on Thursday.
The Olufon of Ifon was shot dead at Elegbeka area in Ose Local Government area of the State where he ran into some kidnappers who had set up a barricade.
Visiting the scene of the incident, Akeredolu said that the monarch’s killing shows that Nigeria is in serious trouble.
In a statement issued by the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, the governor advised the public against making utterances and statements concerning the monarch’s death.
He also said that the Nigerian Police Force has been deployed to track his killers.
