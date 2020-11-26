What A Sad Day: Jay Jay Okocha Reacts As Maradona Dies

Super Eagles legend, Jay Jay Okocha has reacted to the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona was confirmed dead yesterday after suffering cardiac arrest weeks after a surgery was performed on him.

His death generated lots of comments from football lovers who expressed sadness at his passing.

One of those came from Okocha who played against him in the Nigeria Vs Argentina game at the USA 94 World Cup.

Okocha shared on Instagram: “What a sad day, we have lost one of the greatest to ever have played the game of football, but God knows better than man, RIP king, you will be missed.”