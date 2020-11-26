UK Parliament Cannot Speak For Its Government – FG

The Nigerian government has said that the UK parliament which held a debate on EndSARS cannot speak for its own government.

The debate suggested that the UK government should place sanctions on the Nigerian officials found guilty in the alleged killing of EndSARS protesters.

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who fielded questions from State House correspondents said that the country has tabled its side of the story before the UK government.

“On the issue of UK Parliament, yes, we have reached out to the UK government. The meeting that took place were Parliamentarians and don’t speak for U.K. government which acts for the United Kingdom has also heard the side of the (Nigerian) government regarding everything that has happened.

“So, we have been in touch with them and engaging with them and of course as in any democracy, the members of parliament are also able to air their views. But what is important is that balanced picture is made available to them before they take any decision,” he said.