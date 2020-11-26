UCL: Guardiola Reacts As City Qualify For Round Of 16

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed delight after his team qualified for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

City has maintained a 100% record in the competition this season, and Guardiola hopes to finish first in the group stage.

The club has reached the quarter finals of the competition in the last three seasons.

“We’ve had an incredible group stage, especially the two games away.

“We’ve already qualified and we’ll try to finish first. I know it looks easy, but it’s not.

“Unfortunately we only scored one goal, but we attacked with more desire. The performance was top-class,” Guardiola told BT Sport.