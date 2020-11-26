Scotland Becomes First Nation To Give Free Sanitary Pads To Women

Scotland has made sanitary products free to all women, becoming the first country in the world to take such a step against “period poverty”.

The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Act, which passed unanimously through its final stage on Tuesday evening, November 24, will place a legal duty on local authorities to make period products available for all those who need them.

The measure makes tampons and sanitary pads available at designated public places such as community centres, youth clubs and pharmacies. First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, called it “an important policy for women and girls”.